Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Segarra de Gaia". Aluminum (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Aluminum
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Segarra de Gaia
- Purpose Circulation
