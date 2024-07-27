Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper-Nickel
  • Weight 5,55 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Santander, Palencia and Burgos Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • ibercoin (7)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Coinhouse - October 8, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - March 16, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date March 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Cayón - October 26, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 16, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - March 3, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" at auction Numismática Leilões - July 25, 2019
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date July 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

