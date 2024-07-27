Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Copper-Nickel
- Weight 5,55 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Santander, Palencia and Burgos
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos". This copper-nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Santander, Palencia and Burgos Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1466 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place February 28, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date October 26, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 3, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Santander, Palencia and Burgos", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
