Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 2,45 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Nulles
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (2)
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2017
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 21, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Cayón - January 21, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Nulles", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

