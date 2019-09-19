1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) VF (3)