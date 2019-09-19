Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 2,45 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Nulles
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Nulles". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Nulles Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2206 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,900. Bidding took place September 15, 2011.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
616 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 21, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
