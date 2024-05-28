1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

