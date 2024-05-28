Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Brass
  • Weight 3 g
  • Diameter 19 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Menorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aurea (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • ibercoin (11)
  • Klondike Auction (2)
  • Silicua Coins (3)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Klondike Auction - March 12, 2024
Seller Klondike Auction
Date March 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Klondike Auction - September 17, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date September 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - March 22, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Aurea - October 8, 2019
Seller Aurea
Date October 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - April 3, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date April 3, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction Stephen Album - March 11, 2019
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - January 30, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction HERVERA - September 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" at auction HERVERA - July 13, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 13, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish brass coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search