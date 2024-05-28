Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Brass
- Weight 3 g
- Diameter 19 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Menorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Menorca". This brass coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Menorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4269 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 100. Bidding took place May 8, 2024.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
76 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date March 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 11, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date January 30, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date September 18, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
