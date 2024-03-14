Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". Copper. Pattern (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Copper. Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 11, 2022.
