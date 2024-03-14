Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". Copper. Pattern (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Copper. Pattern

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" Copper Pattern - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Euskadi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". Copper. Pattern. This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1070 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 1,300. Bidding took place May 11, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • CNG (2)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CNG - May 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
950 $
Price in auction currency 950 USD
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CNG - May 11, 2022
Seller CNG
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
1300 $
Price in auction currency 1300 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

