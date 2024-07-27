1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition UNC (17) AU (1) XF (6) VF (3) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (2) MS61 (1) Service PCGS (2) NGC (5)

