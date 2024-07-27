Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Nickel
  • Weight 3,9 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Euskadi
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (3)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • NumisCorner (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Silicua Coins (11)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 6 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction NumisCorner - June 16, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Coinhouse - March 30, 2024
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 15, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Numismática Leilões - January 23, 2023
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction CoinsNB - November 26, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - October 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - March 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" at auction Silicua Coins - November 25, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date November 25, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

