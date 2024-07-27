Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Nickel
- Weight 3,9 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Euskadi
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Euskadi". This nickel coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Euskadi Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6442 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place October 26, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Cayón (1)
- Coinhouse (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- ibercoin (1)
- Katz (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- NumisCorner (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Silicua Coins (11)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date January 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date November 26, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
12
