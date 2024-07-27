Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 4,58 - 4,83 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Asturias and Leon
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon". This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Asturias and Leon Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 50 sold at the ibercoin auction for EUR 1,500. Bidding took place December 20, 2023.

Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Jesús Vico - April 16, 2024
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction CoinsNB - March 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Jesús Vico - October 26, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date October 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - September 15, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Stephen Album - August 15, 2023
Seller Stephen Album
Date August 15, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Soler y Llach - October 26, 2022
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - February 22, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - February 4, 2020
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 4, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Silicua Coins - December 4, 2019
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 4, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Tauler & Fau - November 19, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" at auction Coinhouse - September 28, 2019
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1937 All Spanish coins Spanish copper coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
