Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon" (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 4,58 - 4,83 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year 1937
- Mint Asturias and Leon
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1937 "Asturias and Leon", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
