Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" (Spain, II Republic)
Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint Arenys de Mar
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar". This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arenys de Mar Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Coinhouse (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Arenys de Mar", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
