Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: The Coinhouse Auctions

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint Arenys de Mar
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar". This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arenys de Mar Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Coinhouse (2)
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 16, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Coinhouse - December 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 17, 2020
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "Arenys de Mar", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish aluminum coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search