1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar" (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "Arenys de Mar". This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Arenys de Mar Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 120 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) XF (2) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service PCGS (1)