Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Letter denomination (Spain, II Republic)
Variety: Letter denomination
Photo by: ibercoin
Specification
- Metal Aluminum
- Weight 1,71 - 1,75 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 1 Peseta
- Year no date (1936-1939)
- Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Letter denomination. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.
Сondition
- All companies
- ibercoin (1)
- Silicua Coins (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date March 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "L'Ametlla del Vallès", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search