1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Letter denomination (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Letter denomination. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 356 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place April 1, 2008.

Сondition XF (5)