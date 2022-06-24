1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Numerical denomination (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Numerical denomination. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place December 17, 2013.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (5) Service NGC (1)