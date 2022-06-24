Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Numerical denomination (Spain, II Republic)

Variety: Numerical denomination

Obverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" Numerical denomination - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" Numerical denomination - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum
  • Weight 1,67 - 1,77 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 1 Peseta
  • Year no date (1936-1939)
  • Mint L'Ametlla del Vallès
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès". Numerical denomination. This aluminum coin from the times of II Republic struck at the L'Ametlla del Vallès Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1041 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 700. Bidding took place December 17, 2013.

Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - May 27, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - February 25, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date February 25, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - January 28, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Silicua Coins - December 17, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date December 17, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction ibercoin - March 30, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1 Peseta no date (1936-1939) "L'Ametlla del Vallès" at auction Cayón - December 12, 2007
Seller Cayón
Date December 12, 2007
Condition UNC
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Peseta 1936 "L'Ametlla del Vallès", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of II Republic Coins of Spain in 1936 All Spanish coins Spanish aluminum coins Spanish coins 1 Peseta Numismatic auctions
