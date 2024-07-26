Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

50 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 50 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 50 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: ibercoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 50 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62717 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Cayón (21)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • ibercoin (12)
  • Katz (11)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Silicua Coins (7)
  • Stephen Album (7)
  • Tauler & Fau (22)
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS64 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS66 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS65 RD NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 50 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

