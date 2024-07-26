50 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62717 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.

Сondition UNC (65) AU (2) XF (16) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (10) MS64 (2) MS62 (4) RD (13) RB (2) BN (2) Service PCGS (11) NGC (7) NN Coins (1)

Seller All companies

Cayón (21)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (2)

ibercoin (12)

Katz (11)

Monedalia.es (2)

Russiancoin (1)

Silicua Coins (7)

Stephen Album (7)

Tauler & Fau (22)