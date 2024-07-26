Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
50 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 50 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 50 Céntimos 1937 . This copper coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62717 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 276. Bidding took place March 9, 2022.
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS65 RD PCGS
Selling price
87 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 50 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
