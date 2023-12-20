Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,75 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 5 Céntimos
- Year 1937
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos 1937 . This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2764 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 301. Bidding took place December 30, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
