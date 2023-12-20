Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Céntimos 1937 (Spain, II Republic)

Obverse 5 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic Reverse 5 Céntimos 1937 - Coin Value - Spain, II Republic

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Iron
  • Weight 3,75 g
  • Diameter 20 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period II Republic
  • Denomination 5 Céntimos
  • Year 1937
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Céntimos 1937 . This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2764 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 301. Bidding took place December 30, 2014.

  All companies
  Alexander (1)
  Cayón (10)
  Coinhouse (2)
  CoinsNB (1)
  ibercoin (9)
  Katz (1)
  Rio de la Plata (1)
  Tauler & Fau (2)
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - December 20, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date December 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Tauler & Fau - November 11, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Coinhouse - October 29, 2021
Seller Coinhouse
Date October 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Rio de la Plata - May 29, 2021
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date May 29, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Coinhouse - March 29, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - December 18, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date December 18, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - June 5, 2019
Seller ibercoin
Date June 5, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - February 20, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Katz - May 6, 2018
Seller Katz
Date May 6, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2015
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - December 3, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date December 3, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - February 11, 2014
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - October 22, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - June 26, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date June 26, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction ibercoin - December 12, 2012
Seller ibercoin
Date December 12, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 5 Céntimos 1937 at auction Cayón - May 18, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date May 18, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Céntimos 1937 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

