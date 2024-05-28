Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
10 Céntimos 1938 (Spain, II Republic)
Specification
- Metal Iron
- Weight 3,75 g
- Diameter 20 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Coin (↑↓)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period II Republic
- Denomination 10 Céntimos
- Year 1938
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (25)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1938 . This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Cayón (8)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Tauler & Fau (8)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1412 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1321 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 11, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 6, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 14, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 20, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 17, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date February 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date February 11, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date October 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
