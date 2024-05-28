10 Céntimos 1938 (Spain, II Republic)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 10 Céntimos 1938 . This iron coin from the times of II Republic struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1078 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place May 9, 2013.

