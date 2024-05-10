Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1815 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1815 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1815 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Classical Numismatic Group, LLC

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (15)
  • Cayón (13)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • ibercoin (4)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Schulman (1)
  • Sedwick (2)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Stack's - January 18, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Heritage - December 10, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Dorotheum - November 17, 2023
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction CoinsNB - October 15, 2022
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction ibercoin - September 27, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 26, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Cayón - April 29, 2021
Seller Cayón
Date April 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction ibercoin - April 28, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1815 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1815 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 8 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search