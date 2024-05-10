8 Reales 1815 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

