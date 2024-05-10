Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1815 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1815 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 107 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 800. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
165 $
Price in auction currency 1800 NOK
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF25 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Dorotheum
Date November 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date October 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller ibercoin
Date April 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
