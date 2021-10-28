Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Soler y Llach S.L.

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2473 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 22,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
26100 $
Price in auction currency 22500 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

