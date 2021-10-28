8 Reales 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2473 sold at the Soler y Llach S.L. auction for EUR 22,500. Bidding took place October 27, 2021.

Сondition AU (1) VF (1)