8 Reales 1813 c CJ "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (131)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark c CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2245 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 650. Bidding took place October 7, 2015.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
543 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
478 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 26, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 25, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 15, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
