8 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1321 $
Price in auction currency 1175 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
