8 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

