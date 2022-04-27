Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1809-1830" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1809-1830" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1810 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 615 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,950. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (6)
  • Cayón (7)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
745 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
1321 $
Price in auction currency 1175 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 8, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 8, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - June 20, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date June 20, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - November 26, 2015
Seller Cayón
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - April 1, 2014
Seller Cayón
Date April 1, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Herrero - May 8, 2013
Seller Herrero
Date May 8, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Jesús Vico - June 26, 2012
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 26, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - February 4, 2012
Seller Cayón
Date February 4, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 8 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

