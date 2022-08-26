Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
8 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 106 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Silicua Coins (1)
