8 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 8 Reales
- Year 1813
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date August 6, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
