Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

8 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 8 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 8 Reales 1813 M IJ "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 8 Reales
  • Year 1813
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 8 Reales 1813 with mark M IJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30125 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,000. Bidding took place August 19, 2021.

Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
692 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 26, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Heritage - August 20, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date August 20, 2021
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - March 9, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 9, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 16, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Heritage - August 6, 2020
Seller Heritage
Date August 6, 2020
Condition VF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Morton & Eden - June 28, 2019
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 28, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Tauler & Fau - November 28, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date November 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction HERVERA - July 12, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date July 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 8 Reales 1813 M IJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 11, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 11, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 Reales 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

