Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
- Diameter 38 mm
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 5 Pesetas
- Year 1809
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Girona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Girona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.
Сondition
- All companies
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search