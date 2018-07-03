Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

5 Pesetas 1809 (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 5 Pesetas 1809 - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g
  • Diameter 38 mm

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 5 Pesetas
  • Year 1809
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Girona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 5 Pesetas 1809 . This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Girona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 27,000. Bidding took place July 3, 2018.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - December 15, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date December 15, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 18 EUR
Spain 5 Pesetas 1809 at auction Cayón - July 3, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date July 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Pesetas 1809 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
