4 Reales 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1828 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.

