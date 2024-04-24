Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1828
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
