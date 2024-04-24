Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1828 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1828 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1828 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1828
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (22)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1828 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 495 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 150. Bidding took place December 20, 2011.

Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
102 $
Price in auction currency 95 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - October 15, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 15, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 25, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 25, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 19, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 19, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1828 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1828 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

