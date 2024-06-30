4 Reales 1818 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1818 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

