Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1818 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1818
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1818 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (18)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
- Cayón (10)
- CoinsNB (1)
- HERVERA (4)
- ibercoin (3)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (6)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- WAG (2)
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search