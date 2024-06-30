Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1818 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1818 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1818 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1818
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (51) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1818 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place March 10, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (18)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (2)
  • Cayón (10)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • HERVERA (4)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (6)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • WAG (2)
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
36 $
Price in auction currency 34 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction ibercoin - March 21, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - July 7, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date July 7, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction ibercoin - July 14, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 15, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 15, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Silicua Coins - October 29, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date October 29, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Monedalia.es - December 29, 2020
Seller Monedalia.es
Date December 29, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 3, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction HERVERA - May 10, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date May 10, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 9, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1818 S CJ at auction HERVERA - December 20, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date December 20, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1818 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search