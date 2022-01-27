Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1830 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1830 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1830
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1830 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4486 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 1,225. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Cayón (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1830 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1830 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

