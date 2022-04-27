Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4485 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction ibercoin - December 22, 2020
Seller ibercoin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction ibercoin - October 3, 2018
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 4, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 4, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 3, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Herrero - November 29, 2016
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 25, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 10, 2008
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

