4 Reales 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4485 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 340. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
382 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Seller ibercoin
Date October 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Herrero
Date November 29, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 25, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
