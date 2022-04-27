Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1819 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1819 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1819
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1819 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4483 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction HERVERA - September 19, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - September 18, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 27, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date February 27, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 26, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 26, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - December 17, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 17, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1819 M GJ at auction Cayón - February 5, 2009
Seller Cayón
Date February 5, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1819 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1819 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 4 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search