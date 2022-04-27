Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1819 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4483 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 145. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (5)
- Soler y Llach (5)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
163 $
Price in auction currency 145 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date September 19, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Seller HERVERA
Date December 18, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
