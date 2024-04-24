Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (11)
- Cayón (7)
- CNG (1)
- HERVERA (13)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Künker (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (16)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Teutoburger (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search