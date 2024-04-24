Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1815 M GJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1815
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (55)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (11)
  • Cayón (7)
  • CNG (1)
  • HERVERA (13)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
69 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - September 19, 2021
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 2, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 29, 2018
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 29, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - February 24, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction CNG - January 5, 2016
Seller CNG
Date January 5, 2016
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1815 M GJ at auction HERVERA - December 17, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date December 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

