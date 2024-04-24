4 Reales 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 826 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 950. Bidding took place January 5, 2016.

Сondition UNC (3) XF (5) VF (46) F (1)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (11)

Cayón (7)

CNG (1)

HERVERA (13)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

Soler y Llach (16)

Tauler & Fau (2)

Teutoburger (1)