4 Reales 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Jesús Vico
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,896)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1812
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1097 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.
