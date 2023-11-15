Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1812 C SF (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1812 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1812 C SF - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Jesús Vico

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,896)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,3889 oz) 12,096 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1812
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1812 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1097 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place October 17, 2019.

Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
261 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction ibercoin - November 29, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date November 29, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
155 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 25, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 22, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 22, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - June 30, 2020
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 10, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - October 25, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date October 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - October 24, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 24, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - May 3, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date May 3, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - May 2, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - February 23, 2018
Seller HERVERA
Date February 23, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - February 22, 2018
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Jesús Vico - September 18, 2017
Seller Jesús Vico
Date September 18, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2017
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction HERVERA - July 6, 2017
Seller HERVERA
Date July 6, 2017
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 4 Reales 1812 C SF at auction Pesek Auctions - September 26, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 26, 2024
Condition XF
For the sale of 4 Reales 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

