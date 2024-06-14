Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
4 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (9)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search