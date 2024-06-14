Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Reales 1822 B SP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Reales 1822 B SP - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1742 oz) 5,418 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (9)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Rio de la Plata - December 8, 2022
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date December 8, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 14 USD
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Cayón - July 27, 2020
Seller Cayón
Date July 27, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Tauler & Fau - December 3, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 3, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 24, 2017
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 24, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction HERVERA - February 25, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date February 25, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 27, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 27, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 28, 2012
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 28, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 16, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 16, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Spain 4 Reales 1822 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

