4 Reales 1822 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Reales 1822 with mark B SP. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1662 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 440. Bidding took place October 27, 2010.

Сondition XF (4) VF (5) F (5) VG (2)