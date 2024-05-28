Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
30 Sueldos 1808 M (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Weight 27 g
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 30 Sueldos
- Year 1808
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Mallorca
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place February 4, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Ars Time (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (62)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (25)
- cgb.fr (1)
- CNG (4)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Felzmann (1)
- Florange (1)
- Heritage (6)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Herrero (4)
- HERVERA (33)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (3)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Künker (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Naville (2)
- Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (2)
- Numphil (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Soler y Llach (45)
- Sovereign Rarities (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (17)
- UBS (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Sueldos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search