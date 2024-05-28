30 Sueldos 1808 M (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place February 4, 2012.

Сondition AU (1) XF (28) VF (199) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) VF30 (2) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) ANACS (1)

