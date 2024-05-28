Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

30 Sueldos 1808 M (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 30 Sueldos 1808 M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 30 Sueldos 1808 M - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 27 g

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 30 Sueldos
  • Year 1808
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Mallorca
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 30 Sueldos 1808 with mark M. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Mallorca Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1322 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 3,700. Bidding took place February 4, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Ars Time (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (62)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (25)
  • cgb.fr (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Florange (1)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Herrero (4)
  • HERVERA (33)
  • Höhn (1)
  • ibercoin (3)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Naville (2)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (2)
  • Numphil (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Soler y Llach (45)
  • Sovereign Rarities (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (17)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
978 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - October 20, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date October 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction cgb.fr - July 25, 2023
Seller cgb.fr
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - May 13, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction CoinsNB - May 13, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - May 12, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Tauler & Fau - October 17, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 30 Sueldos 1808 M at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
Seller Dorotheum
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Sueldos 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1808 All Spanish coins Spanish silver coins Spanish coins 30 Sueldos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search