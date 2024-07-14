Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
20 Reales 1822 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,903)
- Weight 27 g
- Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 20 Reales
- Year 1822
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 210000 JPY
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
