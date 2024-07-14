Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

20 Reales 1822 S RD (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 20 Reales 1822 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 20 Reales 1822 S RD - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,903)
  • Weight 27 g
  • Pure silver (0,7839 oz) 24,381 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 20 Reales
  • Year 1822
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (95) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 20 Reales 1822 with mark S RD. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 918 sold at the Classical Numismatic Group, LLC auction for USD 2,750. Bidding took place August 1, 2014.

Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1330 $
Price in auction currency 210000 JPY
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
Seller Negrini
Date January 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - October 24, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Bruun Rasmussen - October 1, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Jesús Vico - February 23, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Numismatica Genevensis - November 15, 2022
Seller Numismatica Genevensis
Date November 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Stephen Album - May 15, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date May 15, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - March 29, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 29, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction ibercoin - March 23, 2022
Seller ibercoin
Date March 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 20 Reales 1822 S RD at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Reales 1822 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

