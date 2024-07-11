2 Reales 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition XF (2) VF (3) F (2)