Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1831 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1831 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - December 1, 2021
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1831 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1831 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

