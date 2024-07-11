Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1831 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1831 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 87 sold at the Silicua Coins SL auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place June 24, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date December 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
