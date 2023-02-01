Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1829 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1829 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1829 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1829 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (5)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

