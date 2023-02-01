2 Reales 1829 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1829 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition XF (2) VF (4) F (1)