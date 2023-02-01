Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1829 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1829 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 823 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 250. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (5)
- Cayón (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
272 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
