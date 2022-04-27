Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1824 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1824 S JB - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

