Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1824 with mark S JB. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 685 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 110. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Reales 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search