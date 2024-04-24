Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1823 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1823 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1823 S CJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1823 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Numismática Leilões - April 21, 2022
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date April 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Heritage - July 27, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date July 27, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction HERVERA - October 26, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1823 S CJ at auction Stack's - January 12, 2010
Seller Stack's
Date January 12, 2010
Condition XF40 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

