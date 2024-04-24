Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1823 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1823 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
141 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 26, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
