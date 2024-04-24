2 Reales 1823 S CJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1823 with mark S CJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 822 sold at the Tauler&Fau Subastas auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place January 31, 2023.

Сondition XF (3) VF (2) F (3) Condition (slab) XF40 (1) Service NGC (1)