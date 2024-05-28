Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1814 M GJ "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 34277 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,650. Bidding took place August 26, 2022.

Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
101 $
Price in auction currency 1100 NOK
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 24, 2023
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 31, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 31, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 26, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Katz - October 4, 2020
Seller Katz
Date October 4, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 17, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Coinhouse - June 21, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 21, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 27, 2019
Seller Cayón
Date December 27, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Where to buy?
Spain 2 Reales 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition F
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

