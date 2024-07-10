2 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (16) VF (38) F (3)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (26)

Bertolami (2)

Cayón (6)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (4)

Herrero (1)

HERVERA (2)

ibercoin (4)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (2)

Monedalia.es (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Silicua Coins (2)

Soler y Llach (2)

Tauler & Fau (4)