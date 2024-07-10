Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1810-1833" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1810
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Cadiz
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (59)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.

Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction ibercoin - July 10, 2024
Seller ibercoin
Date July 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
80 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction CoinsNB - June 1, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - May 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 12, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction ibercoin - December 4, 2023
Seller ibercoin
Date December 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 5, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Bertolami - May 21, 2023
Seller Bertolami
Date May 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - February 1, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Silicua Coins - January 27, 2023
Seller Silicua Coins
Date January 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 18, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 2 Reales 1810 c CI at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 30, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Reales 1810 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

