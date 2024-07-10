Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1810 c CI "Type 1810-1833" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1810
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Cadiz
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1810 with mark c CI. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Cadiz Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 446 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 400. Bidding took place April 23, 2015.
