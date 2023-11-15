2 Reales 1811 C FS "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark C FS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3570 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Сondition VF (7) F (9)