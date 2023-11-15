Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Reales 1811 C FS "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 6 g
- Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Reales
- Year 1811
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark C FS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3570 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
