Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Reales 1811 C FS "Type 1810-1811" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Reales 1811 C FS "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Reales 1811 C FS "Type 1810-1811" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 6 g
  • Pure silver (0,1566 oz) 4,872 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Reales
  • Year 1811
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Reales 1811 with mark C FS. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3570 sold at the MARTÍ HERVERA S.L auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place October 29, 2013.

Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction ibercoin - November 11, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date November 11, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Bertolami - January 10, 2021
Seller Bertolami
Date January 10, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Tauler & Fau - April 9, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 9, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 11, 2018
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 11, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 5, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2014
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction HERVERA - October 29, 2013
Seller HERVERA
Date October 29, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Soler y Llach - October 28, 2013
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 28, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction ibercoin - March 12, 2013
Seller ibercoin
Date March 12, 2013
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2011
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2011
Condition F
Selling price
******
******
Spain 2 Reales 1811 C FS at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 27, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 27, 2010
Condition F
Selling price

For the sale of 2 Reales 1811 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

