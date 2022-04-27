Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1832 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1832 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3951 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place January 21, 2011.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
