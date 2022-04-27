Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1831
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
