1 Real 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (2) VF (1) F (1)