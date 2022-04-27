Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1 Real 1831 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1 Real 1831 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1 Real 1831 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 3 g
  • Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Reeded slant
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1 Real
  • Year 1831
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1831 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 505 sold at the José A. Herrero, S.A. auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place May 7, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Herrero (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
Spain 1 Real 1831 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 17 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1831 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
112 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Spain 1 Real 1831 M AJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1 Real 1831 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1 Real 1831 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - July 5, 2010
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 5, 2010
Condition XF
Selling price

