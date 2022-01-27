Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1819 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1819
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1819 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4439 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
157 $
Price in auction currency 140 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 5, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
