Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1 Real 1815 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 3 g
- Pure silver (0,0783 oz) 2,436 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Reeded slant
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1 Real
- Year 1815
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1 Real 1815 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4435 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 75. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- Cayón (2)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Real 1815 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search