Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (4)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - October 10, 2023
Seller Cayón
Date October 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 9 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Tauler & Fau - April 25, 2023
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction HERVERA - May 5, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date May 5, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 4, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 4, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Herrero - May 7, 2015
Seller Herrero
Date May 7, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition AU
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Cayón - September 15, 2011
Seller Cayón
Date September 15, 2011
Condition UNC
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1824 M AJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 11, 2009
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 11, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1824 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

