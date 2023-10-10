1/2 Real 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (5) VF (4) F (1)