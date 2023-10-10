Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1824 M AJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1824 with mark M AJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 248 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 220. Bidding took place March 11, 2009.
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date April 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
122 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
