Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Silicua Coins (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
