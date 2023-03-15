Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Cayón (1)
- Silicua Coins (1)
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
2038 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
789 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
