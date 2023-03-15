1/2 Real 1814 M GJ "Type 1813-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark M GJ. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 378 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 1,900. Bidding took place March 15, 2023.

