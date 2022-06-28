Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

1/2 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 1/2 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 1/2 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1814" - Silver Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,812)
  • Weight 1,5 g
  • Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
  • Diameter 16 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 1/2 Real
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Catalonia
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Tauler & Fau - June 28, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 21, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Cayón - December 28, 2018
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction HERVERA - July 7, 2016
Seller HERVERA
Date July 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Soler y Llach - July 6, 2016
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 26, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 1/2 Real 1814 C SF at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 28, 2010
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 28, 2010
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Real 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

