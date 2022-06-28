1/2 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.

Сondition VF (6) F (3)