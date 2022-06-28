Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
1/2 Real 1814 C SF "Type 1812-1814" (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,812)
- Weight 1,5 g
- Pure silver (0,0392 oz) 1,218 g
- Diameter 16 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 1/2 Real
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Catalonia
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 1/2 Real 1814 with mark C SF. This silver coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Catalonia Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 571 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place November 26, 2015.
Сondition
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (4)
- Cayón (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 28, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cayón
Date December 28, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 6, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 26, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Real 1814 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search