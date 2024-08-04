Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

80 Reales 1823 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 80 Reales 1823 B SP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 80 Reales 1823 B SP - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 80 Reales
  • Year 1823
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Barcelona
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (119) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (36)
  • Cayón (14)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Herrero (5)
  • HERVERA (9)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Jesús Vico (6)
  • Künker (3)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Monedalia.es (2)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • Silicua Coins (2)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Soler y Llach (16)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (3)
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP6
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 5, 2024
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - November 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction SINCONA - October 26, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 19, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Soler y Llach - April 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Stack's - August 27, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 6, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction Silicua Coins - June 24, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 80 Reales 1823 B SP at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2022
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 80 Reales 1823 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1823 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 80 Reales Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search