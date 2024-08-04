Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
80 Reales 1823 B SP (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 80 Reales
- Year 1823
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Barcelona
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 80 Reales 1823 with mark B SP. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Barcelona Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 339 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 2,200. Bidding took place May 3, 2024.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
431 $
Price in auction currency 400 EUR
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition SP6
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Soler y Llach
Date April 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Silicua Coins
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
