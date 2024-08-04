Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

4 Escudos 1814 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 13,5 g
  • Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 4 Escudos
  • Year 1814
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Madrid
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction SINCONA - May 15, 2024
Seller SINCONA
Date May 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
827 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 24, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - February 28, 2024
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - December 13, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Sedwick - November 3, 2023
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Jesús Vico - June 8, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 23, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 15, 2023
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - December 22, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - September 30, 2022
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Heritage - May 7, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Monedalia.es - March 10, 2022
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - January 25, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction ibercoin - December 21, 2021
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - October 5, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Silicua Coins - August 27, 2021
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
******
Spain 4 Escudos 1814 M GJ at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
