4 Escudos 1814 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 13,5 g
- Pure gold (0,3798 oz) 11,8125 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 4 Escudos
- Year 1814
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Madrid
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (86)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
755 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 24, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date December 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Sedwick
Date November 3, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Jesús Vico
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date September 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date May 7, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date December 21, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date October 5, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Silicua Coins
Date August 27, 2021
Condition MS62 NN Coins
Selling price
