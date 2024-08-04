4 Escudos 1814 M GJ (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 4 Escudos 1814 with mark M GJ. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Madrid Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4213 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 2,300. Bidding took place June 1, 2013.

