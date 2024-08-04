Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1832 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1832 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1832
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1832 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 27, 2024.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (7)
  • Cayón (2)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Spink (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • UBS (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction CoinsNB - April 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - June 22, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2020
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Spink - March 26, 2019
Seller Spink
Date March 26, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 15, 2015
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 14, 2015
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 23, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Heritage - October 30, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Cayón - November 30, 2013
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 23, 2013
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1832 S JB at auction UBS - September 4, 2007
Seller UBS
Date September 4, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1832 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1832 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search