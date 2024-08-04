Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1832
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1832 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 27, 2024.
Сondition
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
503 $
Price in auction currency 470 EUR
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date June 22, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date October 15, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 14, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 30, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Cayón
Date November 30, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 23, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
