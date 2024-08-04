2 Escudos 1832 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1832 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 992 sold at the CoinsNB auction for EUR 470. Bidding took place April 27, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) XF (9) VF (9)