Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1829 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1829 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1829 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1829
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1829 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auction World (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Monedalia.es (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Monedalia.es - March 21, 2024
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Stack's - June 3, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - February 2, 2021
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Auction World - April 23, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction SINCONA - May 16, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date May 16, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 16, 2014
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 15, 2014
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - May 28, 2014
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Cayón - December 10, 2006
Seller Cayón
Date December 10, 2006
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Cayón - October 5, 2005
Seller Cayón
Date October 5, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Spain 2 Escudos 1829 S JB at auction Heritage - January 10, 2005
Seller Heritage
Date January 10, 2005
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

