Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1829 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Photo by: Cayón Subastas
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1829
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (15) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1829 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1825 sold at the Aureo & Calicó, S.L. auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 28, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Monedalia.es
Date March 21, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
427 $
Price in auction currency 390 EUR
Seller Stack's
Date June 3, 2022
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
420 $
Price in auction currency 420 USD
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date February 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 23, 2018
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller HERVERA
Date October 16, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 15, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date May 28, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1829 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
