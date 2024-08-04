Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1826
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1826 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Escudos 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
