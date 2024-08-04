Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1826 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1826 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1826
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (49) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1826 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (12)
  • Cayón (3)
  • Heritage (5)
  • HERVERA (6)
  • Inasta (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Soler y Llach (9)
  • Spink (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (3)
  • UBS (4)
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Cayón - May 22, 2024
Seller Cayón
Date May 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 14, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
416 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Jesús Vico - November 30, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date November 30, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 27, 2023
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Inasta - April 26, 2023
Seller Inasta
Date April 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction London Coins - March 4, 2023
Seller London Coins
Date March 4, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction La Galerie Numismatique - October 16, 2022
Seller La Galerie Numismatique
Date October 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Heritage - September 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date September 22, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Münzenonline - April 8, 2022
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - March 30, 2022
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date March 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Heritage - December 9, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date December 9, 2021
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - March 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date March 18, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Tauler & Fau - January 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction HERVERA - October 24, 2019
Seller HERVERA
Date October 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - October 23, 2019
Seller Soler y Llach
Date October 23, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1826 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 17, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Escudos 1826 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Spain Coin catalog of Ferdinand VII Coins of Spain in 1826 All Spanish coins Spanish gold coins Spanish coins 2 Escudos Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search