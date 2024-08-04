2 Escudos 1826 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1826 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62544 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 780. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (6) XF (22) VF (20) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) Service PCGS (1) NGC (4)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (12)

Cayón (3)

Heritage (5)

HERVERA (6)

Inasta (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

London Coins (1)

Münzenonline (1)

Soler y Llach (9)

Spink (1)

Tauler & Fau (3)

UBS (4)