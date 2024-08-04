Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939

2 Escudos 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Obverse 2 Escudos 1824 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII Reverse 2 Escudos 1824 S JB - Gold Coin Value - Spain, Ferdinand VII

Photo by: Cayón Subastas

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,875)
  • Weight 6,75 g
  • Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Spain
  • Period Ferdinand VII
  • Denomination 2 Escudos
  • Year 1824
  • Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
  • Mint Seville
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (16) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4765 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 342 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - April 27, 2022
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Cayón - January 27, 2022
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - February 18, 2021
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 23, 2020
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - January 24, 2019
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Cayón - March 31, 2016
Seller Cayón
Date March 31, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction ibercoin - March 31, 2016
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - June 3, 2015
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction HERVERA - February 28, 2012
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - February 27, 2012
Seller Soler y Llach
Date February 27, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction HERVERA - July 5, 2011
Seller HERVERA
Date July 5, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Soler y Llach - July 4, 2011
Seller Soler y Llach
Date July 4, 2011
Condition VF
Selling price
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction Aureo & Calicó - October 28, 2008
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Spain 2 Escudos 1824 S JB at auction UBS - January 25, 1999
Seller UBS
Date January 25, 1999
Condition XF
Selling price

