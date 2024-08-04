2 Escudos 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4765 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (6) VF (9)