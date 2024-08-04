Spain Period: 1746-1939 1746-1939
2 Escudos 1824 S JB (Spain, Ferdinand VII)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,875)
- Weight 6,75 g
- Pure gold (0,1899 oz) 5,9063 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Spain
- Period Ferdinand VII
- Denomination 2 Escudos
- Year 1824
- Ruler Ferdinand VII (King of Spain)
- Mint Seville
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Spanish 2 Escudos 1824 with mark S JB. This gold coin from the times of Ferdinand VII struck at the Seville Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4765 sold at the Cayón Subastas auction for EUR 725. Bidding took place January 27, 2022.
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
364 $
Price in auction currency 342 EUR
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date April 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Seller Cayón
Date January 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date February 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date January 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller ibercoin
Date March 31, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date June 3, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HERVERA
Date February 28, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 28, 2008
Condition VF
Selling price
